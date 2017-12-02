JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Bitcoin rebounds to $10,500 mark as US regulator approves futures
Business Standard

Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn pleads guilty for lying to FBI

He was fired from his White House post after revelations he had misled Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian ambassador

Sarah N Lynch | Reuters  |  Washington 

Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn. Photo: Reuters

Former US national security advisor Michael Flynn (pictured) on Friday pleaded guilty to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, prosecutors said, adding that he had spoken with a top member of Trump’s transition team regarding his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.
 
Federal prosecutors also said Flynn had been directed by “a very senior member” of Trump’s transition team regarding a December 2016 United Nations vote.

 
Flynn also filed materially false statements and omissions in his March 7, 2017, foreign agent filing over his company’s work with the Turkish government, according to prosecutors.
First Published: Sat, December 02 2017. 02:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements