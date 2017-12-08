Former USA sports doctor gets 60 years in jail for child porn possession

An elite doctor who possessed child and assaulted gymnasts was sentenced on Thursday to 60 years in federal prison in one of three criminal cases that ensure he will never be free again.



US Janet Neff followed the government's recommendation in the case, saying Larry Nassar "should never again have access to children."



Neff said Nassar's federal sentence won't start until he completes his sentences for The 54-year-old will get punishments in those two cases in state in January.Nassar worked at State University and at Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians. He admits he molested girls with his hands when they sought treatment for hip and back pain."Underneath this veneer lurked a predator," Assistant US Attorney Sean Lewis said in a filing.Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims when Nassar worked for Gymnastics and accompanied them at workouts or events.Nassar is a "monster" who "left scars on my psyche that may never go away," Maroney said in a letter to Neff.In a filing, defence lawyers said Nassar "deeply regrets the pain that he has caused the community."The child was discovered last year when Nassar was being investigated for assault.Aside from the criminal cases, more than 100 women and girls are suing Nassar. State and Gymnastics are defendants in many of the lawsuits.