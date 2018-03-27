Foxconn's FIT Hon Teng plans to buy Belkin International for $866 million

FIT Hon Teng Ltd, the cable and connector division of Taiwan’s Foxconn, said on Tuesday it planned to buy Belkin International, a maker of smartphone accessories and home networking products, for $866 million. The move comes as FIT Hon Teng seeks a greater presence in new applications like car camera modules that are used in driverless cars, and hopes to tap into markets including medical, and Belkin offers a wide range of products that are sold throughout the United States, Canada, South America, and and, according to FIT Hon Teng, the company has a strong growth potential. “The rapid rise of ‘smart home’ products, and the near-term projections for the market, provide significant additional tailwinds to future growth,” FIT Hon Teng said in a statement to the FIT Hon Teng raised $342 million in an initial public offering last year and has said it is looking to expand in North America after building a presence in and