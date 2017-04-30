Foxconn's Gou plans US investments after visits to White House

TRENDING ON BS
Apple halts Qualcomm's licence payments
Adela Lin | Bloomberg 

Foxconn Technology, the maker of Apple’s iPhones, said it aims to significantly increase investments in the US to expand operations, making the vow after Chairman Terry Gou visited the White House over consecutive days to discuss the plans.

“We can confirm that we are engaged in discussions with officials at various levels of government regarding our ongoing plans to significantly increase our investments,” Foxconn said in a statement, after Gou visited the White House for talks on Thursday and Friday. The statement, which was dated April 28, didn’t clarify whether Gou met President Donald Trump.

The plan, if it materialises, would mark a victory for Trump, who’s seeking to lure additional overseas investments into the world’s top economy even as he seeks to put US corporations first and renegotiate trade deals.

