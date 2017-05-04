TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

World's growing dependency on travel industry
Business Standard

France polls: Le Pen accuses Macron of being soft on Islamic extremism

Le Pen said Macron is against all tough propositions to improve security

AFP | PTI  |  Paris 

France polls: Le Pen accuses Macron of being soft on Islamic extremism

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused centrist rival Emmanuel Macron of being soft on Islamic extremism as the candidates discussed security in a bad- tempered presidential debate ahead of this weekend's runoff.

Le Pen said Macron was "against all tough propositions" to improve security and fight extremism after a series of deadly attacks in France.



"You have an indulgent attitude towards Islamic fundamentalism," Le Pen added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

France polls: Le Pen accuses Macron of being soft on Islamic extremism

Le Pen said Macron is against all tough propositions to improve security

Le Pen said Macron is against all tough propositions to improve security Far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused centrist rival Emmanuel Macron of being soft on Islamic extremism as the candidates discussed security in a bad- tempered presidential debate ahead of this weekend's runoff.

Le Pen said Macron was "against all tough propositions" to improve security and fight extremism after a series of deadly attacks in France.

"You have an indulgent attitude towards Islamic fundamentalism," Le Pen added. image
Business Standard
177 22

France polls: Le Pen accuses Macron of being soft on Islamic extremism

Le Pen said Macron is against all tough propositions to improve security

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused centrist rival Emmanuel Macron of being soft on Islamic extremism as the candidates discussed security in a bad- tempered presidential debate ahead of this weekend's runoff.

Le Pen said Macron was "against all tough propositions" to improve security and fight extremism after a series of deadly attacks in France.

"You have an indulgent attitude towards Islamic fundamentalism," Le Pen added.

image
Business Standard
177 22