France polls: Le Pen accuses Macron of being soft on Islamic extremism

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused centrist rival Emmanuel Macron of being soft on Islamic extremism as the candidates discussed security in a bad- tempered presidential debate ahead of this weekend's runoff.
Le Pen said Macron was "against all tough propositions" to improve security and fight extremism after a series of deadly attacks in France.
"You have an indulgent attitude towards Islamic fundamentalism," Le Pen added.
