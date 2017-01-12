France presses for 'decisive action' against Pak-based terror groups

France also vowed to work with New Delhi to get terrorist Masood Azhar proscribed by the UNSC

on Thursday pressed for "decisive action" against Pakistan-based terror groups like LeT, JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen which are "targeting" and vowed to work with to get terrorist Masood Azhar proscribed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).



Without naming China, which has blocked a proposal at the to sanction JeM chief Azhar, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said, "The international community's determination to combat must be the same everywhere, regardless of the threat."



On the cross- surgical strikes carried out by in September last year after an attack on Uri army camp, Ayrault said a country has a "right to defend itself" in the wake of such threats.



" has very firmly condemned the terrorist attacks against India, including the recent one in Uri, and reiterated its full solidarity with in its combat against terrorism," the French Minister, who was on a visit here, told PTI in an interview.



Clearly referring to without naming it, he emphasised that all countries should fight effectively against "originating from their territory or territories under their control".



"We particularly want to see decisive action taken, in keeping with international law, against terrorist groups targeting India, particularly the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen," he said.



The French Minister, who was on a four-day visit to primarily to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, was asked about his views on the surgical strikes carried out by in September last to target terror camps based across the in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.



"Nothing can justify terrorism, which must be fought everywhere with equal determination. When a country is faced with a terrorist threat of this nature, it has the right to defend itself," he replied.



With regard to blocking sanctioning of Azhar, he said, "We regret that, despite our joint efforts and wide support from the Committee, unanimity could not be reached."



He noted that Jaish-e-Mohammad is already included in the Committee's list of terrorist organisations and "therefore, there are very strong arguments in favour of listing its chief, as has requested".



That's why not only supported but also co-sponsored this request, he said.

Press Trust of India