Francois Hollande in Iraq to review war on Islamic State

Hollande arrived in Baghdad on Monday to meet the French forces helping Iraq

French President arrived in Baghdad on Monday to meet the French forces helping in the fight against the group and to hold talks with top officials.



Hollande, who was travelling with French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, had already visited in 2014 and remains the most prominent head of state to come to since the launch two and half years ago of a US-led coalition against the jihadists.

