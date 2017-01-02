TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Donald Trump plans 'not one but many big things' and lots more tweeting
Business Standard

Francois Hollande in Iraq to review war on Islamic State

Hollande arrived in Baghdad on Monday to meet the French forces helping Iraq

AFP/PTI  |  Baghdad 

Francois Hollande
Francois Hollande

French President Francois Hollande arrived in Baghdad on Monday to meet the French forces helping Iraq in the fight against the Islamic State group and to hold talks with top officials.

Hollande, who was travelling with French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, had already visited in 2014 and remains the most prominent head of state to come to Iraq since the launch two and half years ago of a US-led coalition against the jihadists.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Francois Hollande in Iraq to review war on Islamic State

Hollande arrived in Baghdad on Monday to meet the French forces helping Iraq

Hollande arrived in Baghdad on Monday to meet the French forces helping Iraq French President Francois Hollande arrived in Baghdad on Monday to meet the French forces helping Iraq in the fight against the Islamic State group and to hold talks with top officials.

Hollande, who was travelling with French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, had already visited in 2014 and remains the most prominent head of state to come to Iraq since the launch two and half years ago of a US-led coalition against the jihadists. image
Business Standard
177 22

Francois Hollande in Iraq to review war on Islamic State

Hollande arrived in Baghdad on Monday to meet the French forces helping Iraq

French President Francois Hollande arrived in Baghdad on Monday to meet the French forces helping Iraq in the fight against the Islamic State group and to hold talks with top officials.

Hollande, who was travelling with French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, had already visited in 2014 and remains the most prominent head of state to come to Iraq since the launch two and half years ago of a US-led coalition against the jihadists.

image
Business Standard
177 22