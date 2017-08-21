French group Total buys Maersk Oil in $7.5 bn deal

is buying in a $7.45 billion deal, which the oil major said would boost its earnings and cash flow, and bolster its dividend prospects.

Danish company is selling its division to to focus on other activities including its shipping business.

Under the terms of the deal, will get $4.95 billion in shares and will assume $2.5 billion of Maersk Oil's debt.

Maersk said it plans to return a "material portion of the value of the received S.A. shares" to shareholders in 2018 and 2019 in the form of extraordinary dividend, share buyback or distribution of shares in

The world's top oil have been back on the takeover trail over the last year, helped by signs of a recovery in the oil market.

The sale comes with Maersk in the midst of a major restructuring to concentrate on its transport and logistics businesses and separate its operations in the face of a drop in income.

"This transaction is immediately accretive to both cash flow and earnings per share and delivers further growth over coming years," said Chief Executive in a statement.

"It is in line with our announced strategy to take advantage of the current market conditions and of our stronger balance sheet to add new resources at attractive conditions," he added.

shares were up 4.3 per cent in early trading, while shares dipped 0.5 per cent lower.

said the acquisition was expected to result in synergies of more than $400 million a year.

BP announced a string of investments in the last two months of 2016, including a $1 billion partnership with Dallas-based Kosmos in Mauritania and Senegal in West Africa, as well as acquisitions in Abu Dhabi and Azerbaijan.

and Norway's Statoil have bought into Brazil's lucrative sub-salt deepwater oil fields while ExxonMobil Corp bought assets in Papua New Guinea to meet growing Asian demand for liquefied natural gas.

In July, also said it was investing $3.5 billion over five years in Qatar's offshore Al Shaheen oilfield.