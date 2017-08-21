French group Total buys Maersk Oil in $7.5 bn deal

Total
is buying Maersk Oil
in a $7.45 billion deal, which the French
oil major said would boost its earnings and cash flow, and bolster its dividend prospects.
Under the terms of the deal, AP Moller Maersk
will get $4.95 billion in Total
shares and Total
will assume $2.5 billion of Maersk Oil's debt.
Maersk said it plans to return a "material portion of the value of the received Total
S.A. shares" to shareholders in 2018 and 2019 in the form of extraordinary dividend, share buyback or distribution of shares in Total.
The world's top oil companies
have been back on the takeover trail over the last year, helped by signs of a recovery in the oil market.
The sale comes with Maersk in the midst of a major restructuring to concentrate on its transport and logistics businesses and separate its energy
operations in the face of a drop in income.
"This transaction is immediately accretive to both cash flow and earnings per share and delivers further growth over coming years," said Total
Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne
in a statement.
"It is in line with our announced strategy to take advantage of the current market conditions and of our stronger balance sheet to add new resources at attractive conditions," he added.
AP Moller Maersk
shares were up 4.3 per cent in early trading, while Total
shares dipped 0.5 per cent lower.
Total
said the acquisition was expected to result in synergies of more than $400 million a year.
BP announced a string of investments in the last two months of 2016, including a $1 billion partnership with Dallas-based Kosmos Energy
in Mauritania and Senegal in West Africa, as well as acquisitions in Abu Dhabi and Azerbaijan.
Total
and Norway's Statoil have bought into Brazil's lucrative sub-salt deepwater oil fields while ExxonMobil Corp bought assets in Papua New Guinea to meet growing Asian demand for liquefied natural gas.
In July, Total
also said it was investing $3.5 billion over five years in Qatar's offshore Al Shaheen oilfield.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU