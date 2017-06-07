French Open: Thiem tames Djokovic in straight sets to reach semis

Defending champion Novak on Wednesday crashed out of the after suffering a shocking straight-sets defeat against Austria's Dominic in his last-eight clash.

Sixth seed defeated 7-6, 6-3, 6-0 in a surprisingly one-sided contest at the that lasted for more than two hours.

came out with a commanding display of tennis and completely dominated the game. He scored 38 winners as compared to Djokovic's just 18.

The 23-year-old has reached the last four in Paris for the second consecutive year.

will now face fourteen-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal, who booked his place in the semi-finals of the for the 10th time after his opponent Pablo Carreno Busta was forced retire during the last eight-clash due to an abdominal problem in the other quarter-final.

The Spaniard, who is bidding for his 10th title, broke his opponent four times in the opening set and was leading 6-2, 2-0 when Carreno Busta was forced to quit just after 51 minutes in the quarter-final clash of the men's singles event.