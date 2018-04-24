French President Macron arrives at White House for three-day state visit

-
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the White House for the start of his state visit expected to focus on the fate of the Iran nuclear deal and transatlantic trade ties.
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania greeted Macron and his wife Brigitte on the steps of the White House Sunday.
The two couples were scheduled to dine at Mount Vernon, the estate of the first US president George Washington. The bulk of their meetings are due to take place on Monday.
Of all Europe's leader Macron has been the most successful in building a relationship with Trump over the last year, winning him over in part with a lavish visit to Paris in July.
