French President Macron's makeup costs prompt criticism

This comes at time with polls showing Macron's popularity plunging after budget cuts, labour reform

AP/PTI  |  Paris 

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@EmmanuelMacron)
President Emmanuel Macron's office has confirmed a report that the French leader spent 26,000 euros ($30,695) on makeup during his first three months in power, and says it's trying to find a cheaper alternative.

The report in Le Point news magazine prompted harsh criticism of the president from French social media users. It said the cost includes the pay of a freelance makeup artist following Macron during television appearances and trips abroad.


The president's office confirmed the amount on Friday. The report comes at a bad time for Macron, with polls showing his popularity plunging in recent weeks following the announcement of budget cuts and divisive labour reform.

Le Point said Macron's makeup expenses are lower than those of predecessor Francois Hollande, who paid a full-time employee about 10,000 euros monthly.

