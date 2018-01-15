From Acura RDX to Volkswagen Jetta, automakers flash the chrome in Detroit

Enter the characters shown in the image.

The Chevy Silverado truck being unveiled at this year’s auto show

from the US, Europe and Asia are rolling out new and redesigned production and concept vehicles at the Auto Show in that began from Saturday. Among them are:

Acura RDX Acura RDX

will unveil the redesigned crossover vehicle, hoping to stand out in a crowded field of compact, luxury SUVs

i8 Coupe

An updated edition of BMW’s electrified sports car marries a three-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor for a combined 374 horsepower

X2

A sporty companion to and compact crossovers, the new X2 arrives in US showrooms in March

Chevrolet Silverado

General Motors’s best-selling pickup gets a full redesign for model year 2019. Its companion, the redesigned GMC Sierra, will be unveiled later this year.

Honda Insight

Honda reboots this gasoline-electric hybrid model as a sporty sedan this summer after canceling the slow-selling previous generation Insight in 2014.

Hyundai Veloster

Hyundai Motor’s sporty Veloster gets a new silhouette, while maintaining its trademark three-doors-plus-hatchback configuration.

Toyota Avalon

Toyota Motor’d range-topping Avalon sedan gets a full redesign for 2019, but faces dwindling demand from US consumers for fancy

four-doors.

Mercedes G-Class

The long-running Gelandewagen gets “the biggest makeover in its history,” according to Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz, but keeps its rugged boxy shape.

Ford Ranger Ford Ranger

Ford Motor is reviving the Ranger midsize pickup truck in North America in early 2019, aiming to reclaim market share from rival General Motors, which has scored a hit with its competing Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickups

Ram 1500

Fiat Chrysler’s popular full-size pickup gets a top-to-bottom overhaul and goes on sale later this year as a 2019 model

Jetta

Jetta

The compact Jetta range, which shares underpinnings with the AG Golf, is being reworked for model year 2019

Jeep Cherokee

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has facelifted the midsize Cherokee for model year 2019

GAC GS8 crossover

Chinese automaker GAC Motor returns to the show with a new flagship crossover model, the GS8

GAC GA8 sedan

GAC describes its GA8 as a “signature sedan,” one that may be aimed at the redesigned