From Gary Oldman to Oprah Winfrey, who won what at the 2018 Golden Globes

The ceremony, which was hosted by late night personality Seth Meyers, is a prelude to the Academy Awards
and a celebration of both movies and TV. Hollywood’s leading women took the fight against sexual harassment to national TV, using the annual Golden Globe Awards to voice solidarity with peers who have battled the film and TV industry’s casting couch mentality and press for change.
Who won what?
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey, 63, became the first African-American woman to be honoured with the annual Cecil B DeMille Award at the 75th Golden Globes ceremony and in an inspiring speech the media mogul paid tributes to the women for speaking out against sexual abuse.
Movies
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best motion picture, drama
Frances McDormand,
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama
Lady Bird
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best director, motion picture
The Disaster Artist
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Martin McDonagh,
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best screenplay, motion picture
Coco
Best motion picture, animated
In the Fade
Best motion picture, foreign language
Television
The Handmaid’s Tale
Best television series, drama
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, musical or comedy
Elisabeth Moss
The Handmaid’s Tale
Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy
Sterling K. Brown
This Is Us
Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama
Aziz Ansari
Master of None
Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy
