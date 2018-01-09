From Gary Oldman to Oprah Winfrey, who won what at the 2018 Golden Globes

JUST IN
Donald Trump's Twitter threats put American credibility on the line
Business Standard

Oprah Winfrey, 63, became the first African-American woman to be honoured with the annual Cecil B DeMille Award at the 75th Golden Globes ceremony

Business Standard 

Actresses (left-right) Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley at the awards ceremony. Photo: Reuters

The ceremony, which was hosted by late night personality Seth Meyers, is a prelude to the Academy Awards and a celebration of both movies and TV. Hollywood’s leading women took the fight against sexual harassment to national TV, using the annual Golden Globe Awards to voice solidarity with peers who have battled the film and TV industry’s casting couch mentality and press for change.

Who won what?

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey, 63, became the first African-American woman to be honoured with the annual Cecil B DeMille Award at the 75th Golden Globes ceremony and in an inspiring speech the media mogul paid tributes to the women for speaking out against sexual abuse.


Movies

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best motion picture, drama

Frances McDormand,

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama

Gary Oldman

Darkest Hour

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama

Lady Bird
Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Saoirse Ronan 

Lady Bird

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best director, motion picture

James Franco

The Disaster Artist
 
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Martin McDonagh, 
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best screenplay, motion picture

Coco
Best motion picture, animated

In the Fade

Best motion picture, foreign language

Television

The Handmaid’s Tale
Best  television series,  drama

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, musical or comedy

Elisabeth Moss
The Handmaid’s Tale
Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama

Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy

Sterling K. Brown
This Is Us
Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama

Aziz Ansari
Master of None
Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy
First Published: Tue, January 09 2018. 03:15 IST

