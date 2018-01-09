From Gary Oldman to Oprah Winfrey, who won what at the 2018 Golden Globes

The ceremony, which was hosted by late night personality Seth Meyers, is a prelude to the and a celebration of both movies and TV. Hollywood’s leading women took the fight against sexual harassment to national TV, using the annual Golden Globe Awards to voice solidarity with peers who have battled the film and TV industry’s casting couch mentality and press for change.

Who won what?



Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey, 63, became the first African-American woman to be honoured with the annual Cecil B DeMille Award at the 75th ceremony and in an inspiring speech the media mogul paid tributes to the women for speaking out against sexual abuse.

Movies

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best motion picture, drama

Frances McDormand,



Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama

Gary Oldman



Darkest Hour Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama

Lady Bird

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Saoirse Ronan



Lady Bird Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best director, motion picture

James Franco The Disaster Artist

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Martin McDonagh,

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best screenplay, motion picture

Coco

Best motion picture, animated

In the Fade

Best motion picture, foreign language

Television

The Handmaid’s Tale

Best television series, drama

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, musical or comedy

Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaid’s Tale

Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy

Sterling K. Brown

This Is Us

Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama

Aziz Ansari

Master of None

Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy