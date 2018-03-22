From General Motors to Hyundai Motor, how companies are going electric

Global automakers investing in the rapidly growing electric vehicles’ market include: BMW AG: The Munich-based maker of BMW, Rolls-Royce and Mini vehicles plans to bring 25 electrified models to market by 2025 and will increase research and development spending to an all-time high of up to €7 billion ($8.6 billion) this year. In February, the company and China’s Great Wall Motor Co said they would jointly produce electric Mini vehicles in China. Volkswagen: Europe’s largest automaker has picked partners to provide battery cells and related technology worth around €20 billion ($25 billion) for its electric car programme. The German firm in November also approved a €34-billion ($40 billion) spending plan.

Ford Motor Co: The Number 2 US automaker will increase its planned investments in to $11 billion by 2022 and have 40 hybrid and fully in its lineup.

Daimler AG: The luxury carmaker is investing €10 billion in electric and hybrid technology and is preparing to launch the EQ electric car. It aims for 100,000 annual electric car sales by 2020.

General Motors: The Number 1 US automaker has promised investors of producing profitable by 2021 and that 20 new battery electric and fuel cell vehicles will join its lineup by 2023.

Hyundai Motor Co: The South Korean firm and smaller affiliate Kia Motors Corp plans 38 green models using a variety of technologies, including electric, by 2025.

Audi: The luxury carmaker plans to launch 20 electrified models by 2025, more than half of which will be all-electric, in collaboration with VW’s Porsche.