From King Arthur to Mummy, summer is a bummer in Hollywood

Even Wonder Woman may not be able to save the dismal season

Even Wonder Woman may not be able to save the dismal season

Even may not be able to save the summer for



The acclaimed superhero movie is only the second big hit in an otherwise dismal season for the film industry, which typically counts on May to early September for about 40 per cent of the year’s revenue. A rash of box-office disappointments, starting with King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and continuing through Baywatch, is likely to repeat this weekend, when Universal Pictures’ The lurches into theaters.



Even if the rest of this season’s films perform in line with estimates, summer 2017 is likely to just edge out 2014 — the worst summer for blockbuster films since 1976, by some measures, according to Doug Creutz, a Cowen & Co analyst, in a May 30 note. The question for the industry is whether this is just a streak of bad luck with some less-than-stellar films, or a more troubling omen.



“What is amazing is that everyone thought, including chief executives, that 2017 was going to be this great year,” Matthew Harrigan, an analyst at Wunderlich Securities, said. Now it looks like the first quarter, when box-office sales rose 11 per cent from a year earlier with hits like Beauty and the Beast and The Fate of the Furious, may have been the peak for the year, he said.



Theater stocks are suffering because of the dismal box-office results. AMC Entertainment Holdings, the biggest theater chain in the world, is down 18 per cent over the past month, and Imax, which depends on blockbuster, special-effects-driven films, has dropped 21 per cent.



The movie industry has been able to grow over the past few years, even with stagnant attendance, by charging higher ticket prices and focusing on big “event” films that draw viewers out of their homes and away from their phone screens. Now executives have begun to acknowledge that the strategy may not be sustainable, and and theaters have been discussing ways to release films on home video sooner after their theatrical debuts.



In the meantime, some may manage to mitigate the dismal ticket sales at home. Some films that have been duds in North America, like Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, made up for their ugly showings by bringing in audiences overseas. And there are films later this summer, such as Spider-Man: Homecoming and Despicable Me 3, that may resonate with audiences.



But the have dug a pretty deep hole. The first 28 days of the summer season — before the release of — were the worst in nine years, according to ComScore. While was critically acclaimed, ranking among the best reviewed superhero movies, other films this season received mostly negative reviews, Creutz said. The first eight wide release of the season will fall $300 million short of projections for the North American market, he said.



The Mummy, a Tom Cruise-led horror feature, has a score of 23 percent positive reviews aggregated by Rottentomatoes.com, which doesn’t bode well for its weekend debut.



Anousha Sakoui | Bloomberg