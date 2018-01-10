JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Trump administration says that nearly 200,000 salvadorans must leave
Business Standard

From London to Paris, winging through the busiest air routes in the world

Asian cities dominated the list, cementing the region's status as the world's fastest-growing travel market

Business Standard 

Airport

The world’s busiest air route isn’t London to Paris or New York to Los Angeles, but the trip between Seoul and a tiny island off the coast of South Korea. Planes made 65,000 trips between the Korean capital and Jeju island — a journey of little more than an hour — in 2017, equivalent to 178 flights a day, according to data from OAG Aviation Worldwide. That’s nearly double the 35,000 trips on the busiest North American route: Los Angeles to San Francisco. Asian cities dominated the list, cementing the region’s status as the world’s fastest-growing travel market. FLYING HIGH Asia dominates the world's busiest air routes Here are some of the busiest air routes busiest air routes, north Korea, Los ANGELES, Delhi, Mumbai, Aviation route Total jet departures and arrivals in 2017 FLYING HIGH Asia dominates the world's busiest air routes

First Published: Wed, January 10 2018. 03:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements