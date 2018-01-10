From London to Paris, winging through the busiest air routes in the world

The world’s busiest air route isn’t to or to Los Angeles, but the trip between and a tiny island off the coast of South Planes made 65,000 trips between the Korean capital and Jeju island — a journey of little more than an hour — in 2017, equivalent to 178 flights a day, according to data from That’s nearly double the 35,000 trips on the busiest North American route: dominated the list, cementing the region’s status as the world’s fastest-growing travel market. FLYING HIGH Asia dominates the world's busiest air routes Here are some of the busiest air routes Total jet departures and arrivals in 2017 FLYING HIGH Asia dominates the world's busiest air routes