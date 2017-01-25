From music to lighting: What Zuckerberg's Jarvis can do as a home assistant

Many of us love Jarvis
from Iron Man
and wish it to be part of our lives. Mark Zuckerberg
made it happen (to an extent) by building an AI assistant for his home.
It controls home systems—adjusts temperature, plays music, operates lights and appliances, and has a door camera with face recognition, iOS
voice app, Messenger bot, speech recognition, and language processing tools.
For now, we’ll take a better look at what Jarvis
is capable of performing:
Natural language
According to Mark, Jarvis
learned natural language through two steps: first is by text, then a speech feature was added to it. But how could it possibly differentiate natural language from codes? Here came the need to add relevant words like “bedroom” or “living room” in the program.
Visual and face recognition
It was difficult for the AI to figure out the difference between a vision by itself and what it meant, so the next problem was face recognition. But Facebook
has succeeded in getting that theory right (Facebook
can identify your friends in a photo and give you friend suggestions at the same time), so it was just a repeat implementation for Jarvis.
Messenger bots
Messenger bots, as opposed to an app, are convenient in many ways as they work across various platforms like iOS
and Android. They instantly push and receive messages, handle control or permissions for activities to be performed, and more.
Voice and speech recognition
While it is agreeable that texting is a more subtle and quieter way of communication, speech has advantages in being fast and hands-free. In the same way, the Jarvis
app comes in handy and can be installed in many phones at home.
Providing context
The clearer the context, the smarter an AI will be.
Jarvis
has enough of it to run Mark’s home system, but the Facebook
founder undoubtedly wishes to explore this more.
This is an excerpt from the article published on Tech In Asia. You can read the full article here
