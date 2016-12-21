From Panama Papers to impeachments: 2016 rocked by corruption

The question is, will that translate into a lasting demand for cleaner politics?
"A new phenomenon" is being seen, said Jose Ugaz, a renowned Peruvian lawyer and the chairman of Transparency
International, a Berlin-based anti-corruption
watchdog, who expressed cautious optimism.
"What we are facing today is very different to what we were facing 27 years ago," when Transparency
International was founded, he told AFP
.
"Around the world we are seeing this kind of corruption
that affects the people — and we are seeing a mobilisation of the people against it," he said.
"I think it has been a difficult year — but at the same time, it gives hope for the future."
The Panama Papers
leak in April — an unprecedented data dump — triggered much of the outrage early in 2016.
Offshore companies used by many of the world's famous, wealthy or powerful, or kin or aides close to them, were exposed.
Among them were the leaders, or relatives of the leaders, of Saudi Arabia, China, Malaysia, Syria, Pakistan, Argentina and Ukraine.
Also implicated was a close friend of President Vladimir Putin, as well as current or former government officials in Europe, Africa, Asia and the West Asia — more than 140 politicians and public officials in all.
The revelations forced Iceland's prime minister to resign and embarrassed Britain's then-prime minister David Cameron.
China, although in the midst of an anti-corruption
drive that has netted more than a million officials, suppressed the Panama Papers
information relating to Xi's family in domestic media and online forums.
That bolstered suspicions among observers that relatives of the Communist Party elite remained untouchable in the crackdown on graft.
"There is a double standard," said Willy Lam, professor of politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
"The publication of the Panama Papers
reminds us of the rapid expansion and power of transparency," the head of the World Bank, Jim Yong Kim, told a London anti-corruption
summit in May.
He urged more transparency, stressing that "corruption
is, quite simply, stealing from the poor.
