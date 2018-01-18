Tech giants from Tencent to Alibaba are investing billions of dollars in video content because it’s proven highly effective at keeping ad revenue-generating users glued to their platforms
From Tencent to Alibaba and Didi: The new rulers of China's Internet
Tech giants are investing billions of dollars in video content because it's proven highly effective at keeping ad revenue-generating users glued to their platforms
Business Standard Last Updated at January 18, 2018 00:37 IST
http://mybs.in/2VjotXo
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU