TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

India's claim to PoK creates problems for CPEC, says Chinese scholar
Business Standard

FULL TEXT: In his farewell letter, James Comey says he'll miss FBI

Comey was recently fired by President Donald trump

Agencies 

James Comey
James Comey

Amidst a raging political storm over his abrupt dismissal, FBI chief James Comey on Thusday told his colleagues that the US President had the right to sack him for any reason "or for no reason at all" and that he had come to terms with it.

In a farewell letter to his colleagues at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Comey, 56, said he does not plan to dwell on the decision of President Donald Trump to fire him or the "way it was executed."

Read the full text of his letter below:


To all:

I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI Director for any reason, or for no reason at all. I'm not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed.

I hope you won't either. It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply.

I have said to you before that, in times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty, and independence.

What makes leaving the FBI hard is the nature and quality of its people, who together make it that rock for America.

It is very hard to leave a group of people who are committed only to doing the right thing.

My hope is that you will continue to live our values and the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.

If you do that, you too will be sad when you leave, and the American people will be safer.

Working with you has been one of the great joys of my life.

Thank you for that gift.

Jim Comey

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

FULL TEXT: In his farewell letter, James Comey says he'll miss FBI

Comey was recently fired by President Donald trump

Comey was recently fired by President Donald trump
Amidst a raging political storm over his abrupt dismissal, FBI chief James Comey on Thusday told his colleagues that the US President had the right to sack him for any reason "or for no reason at all" and that he had come to terms with it.

In a farewell letter to his colleagues at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Comey, 56, said he does not plan to dwell on the decision of President Donald Trump to fire him or the "way it was executed."

Read the full text of his letter below:

To all:

I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI Director for any reason, or for no reason at all. I'm not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed.

I hope you won't either. It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply.

I have said to you before that, in times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty, and independence.

What makes leaving the FBI hard is the nature and quality of its people, who together make it that rock for America.

It is very hard to leave a group of people who are committed only to doing the right thing.

My hope is that you will continue to live our values and the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.

If you do that, you too will be sad when you leave, and the American people will be safer.

Working with you has been one of the great joys of my life.

Thank you for that gift.

Jim Comey
 image
Business Standard
177 22

FULL TEXT: In his farewell letter, James Comey says he'll miss FBI

Comey was recently fired by President Donald trump

Amidst a raging political storm over his abrupt dismissal, FBI chief James Comey on Thusday told his colleagues that the US President had the right to sack him for any reason "or for no reason at all" and that he had come to terms with it.

In a farewell letter to his colleagues at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Comey, 56, said he does not plan to dwell on the decision of President Donald Trump to fire him or the "way it was executed."

Read the full text of his letter below:

To all:

I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI Director for any reason, or for no reason at all. I'm not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed.

I hope you won't either. It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply.

I have said to you before that, in times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty, and independence.

What makes leaving the FBI hard is the nature and quality of its people, who together make it that rock for America.

It is very hard to leave a group of people who are committed only to doing the right thing.

My hope is that you will continue to live our values and the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.

If you do that, you too will be sad when you leave, and the American people will be safer.

Working with you has been one of the great joys of my life.

Thank you for that gift.

Jim Comey

image
Business Standard
177 22