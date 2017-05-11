FULL TEXT: In his farewell letter, James Comey says he'll miss FBI

Amidst a raging political storm over his abrupt dismissal, chief James Comey on Thusday told his colleagues that the US President had the right to sack him for any reason "or for no reason at all" and that he had come to terms with it.

In a farewell to his colleagues at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Comey, 56, said he does not plan to dwell on the decision of President to fire him or the "way it was executed."

Read the full text of his below:



To all: To all:

I have long believed that a President can fire an Director for any reason, or for no reason at all. I'm not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed.

I hope you won't either. It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply.

I have said to you before that, in times of turbulence, the American people should see the as a rock of competence, honesty, and independence.

What makes leaving the hard is the nature and quality of its people, who together make it that rock for America.

It is very hard to leave a group of people who are committed only to doing the right thing.

My hope is that you will continue to live our values and the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.

If you do that, you too will be sad when you leave, and the American people will be safer.

Working with you has been one of the great joys of my life.

Thank you for that gift.

Jim Comey