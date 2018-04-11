Full text of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Congressional hearing
With Cambridge Analytica scandal blown out of proportion, here is the full transcript of the hearing
BS Web Team Last Updated at April 11, 2018 11:54 IST
http://mybs.in/2Vm6YUT
- The Future Of Experience starts with Adobe Symposium
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- Learn From Other Experience Makers
- Where Experience Makers are born.
- Make Experience Your Business.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU