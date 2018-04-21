Financial leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) have expressed concerns that trade disputes among major economies could pose downside risks to the global economy, Argentine has said.

"Concerns on trade disputes occupied some part of the discussions that we had yesterday, and, of course, it is still one of the three main concerns in terms of the downside risks for the economy," Dujovne told reporters in on Friday after wrapping up a two-day meeting of and central governors under Argentina's presidency, Xinhua reported.

"We discussed trade and the potential impacts on the global and the potential disruption that modifications on the trade scheme can actually pose to the global economy," he said.

While some differences over trade appeared in the last few months, Dujovne said members "still have a very big consensus on the benefits of trade for growth."

"The idea that the gains from trade have to be evenly shared is a concern that was placed both by advanced economies and emerging economies," echoed Federico Sturzenegger, noting "there was general appeal for multilateralism".

However, the meeting didn't discuss specific trade measures, which are appropriate for the Trade Organization (WTO) to deal with, according to Dujovne.

Chinese said at the meeting that current global recovery is facing "substantial challenges from a strong wave of anti-globalization and unilateralism."

He urged members to "firmly support the multilateral trading system" and strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination so as to lay a solid foundation for sustainable global growth, according to a statement posted on the website of China's

The meeting comes after the recently announced additional tariffs on imported and aluminium and threatened to impose broad tariffs against

These unilateral protectionist measures have sparked widespread criticism and provoked threats of retaliation from major trading partners, raising the prospect of escalating global trade conflicts that threaten global recovery.