Business Standard

GAC seeks to be first Chinese carmaker to crack United States

The company will start a research and development centre in Silicon Valley to ensure its entry

Bloomberg 

Trumpchi NEV E-Jet extended range hybrid electric sedan. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), which produces cars in China with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, plans to start exporting its own brand of automobiles to the US next year and become the first Chinese carmaker to begin retail sales to American consumers.

GAC, which created its Trumpchi brand in 2010 after being a production partner for foreign carmakers for more than a decade, will start a research and development centre in Silicon Valley in the first half of this year to prepare for the company’s entry to the US, the company’s President Feng Xingya said.

