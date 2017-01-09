GAC seeks to be first Chinese carmaker to crack United States

Guangzhou Group (GAC), which produces in with Chrysler Automobiles, plans to start exporting its own brand of automobiles to the US next year and become the first Chinese carmaker to begin retail sales to American consumers.



GAC, which created its Trumpchi brand in 2010 after being a production partner for foreign carmakers for more than a decade, will start a research and development centre in in the first half of this year to prepare for the company’s entry to the US, the company’s President Feng Xingya said.