JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

New Uber CEO promises change, says co may go public in 18 to 36 months
Business Standard

Game of Throne director junks Tyrion-Daenerys-Jon love triangle theory

It seems like Tyrion is not in love with Danaerys after all

ANI  |  London 

Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones

It seems like Tyrion is not in love with Danaerys after all.

According to the director of the season finale of the hit-TV series, Jeremy Podeswa shot down the theory that some sort of love triangle is emerging between Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister, reports the Independent.

While giving an interview to Daily Beast, Podeswa shared, "Well I think there's jealousy, but it's maybe not romantic jealousy, in the way that it is for Jorah, for example."

Adding, "I think that for Tyrion, it's more complicated. I think he has a very special relationship with Dany and he really believes in her as a true leader and has invested a lot in her."

The director also shared that this situation undermines Tyrion's position with Danaerys.

"I think for him, with Jon and Dany getting together, this represents a possible undermining of his position with her and also a monkey wrench thrown into what the master plan really is meant to be around this entire alliance," noted Podeswa.

The director added that he sees Daenerys' Hand as "a bit of a strategist" and that makes Jon and Dany's relationship a problem.

He explained, "He can't see where this is gonna go and that's very difficult for someone who is always thinking three steps ahead.
First Published: Thu, August 31 2017. 08:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements