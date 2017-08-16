Game of Thrones 6th episode leaked: HBO Spain accidentally airs show

A day after the Indian police arrested four people on suspicion of leaking an unaired episode of HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones", there are reports that yet another episode may have been leaked online.

A new thread on Reddit claims that the sixth episode of Game of Thrones has been leaked. According to the post, the episode was mistakenly aired by HBO’s division in Spain for a whole hour.

The name of the episode has not been announced.

An representative told thisisinsider.com that they have no knowledge of a new leak.

This leak comes less than two weeks after an unaired "Game of Thrones" episode made its way online through HBO's India distributor.

The new leak was first seen on the Reddit community called /r/FreeFolk, where users began sharing screenshots of the new episode. Several people reported that a "Game of Thrones" fan was live streaming the episode through Instagram.

A grab shows Jon Snow and Tormund Giantsbane walking in snow beyond The Wall. Well, you can figure out the rest yourself or wait for Sunday when it will be officially premiering on

Several GOT fans are also posting online links to watch the leaked episode.

There is also a gif revealing a crucial scene where the Night King can be seen touching one of the dragons whose eyes turn blue.

Episode 4, 5 of "Game of Thrones" (GoT) Season 7 leaked





ALSO READ: Four arrested in Mumbai for leaking 'Game of Thrones' Episode 4 10 days ago the unreleased Episode 4 of "Game of Thrones" (GoT) Season 7 was leaked. Maharashtra Police on Monday arrested four people who were involved in the dissemination of the material regarding the HBO's marquee show. All accused were produced before the court and sent to police custody for a week. The episode was scheduled to be aired for viewing in the US on August 6 and India on August 7, was leaked online from Star India.

Last week, hackers leaked the script of Episode 5 of that was set to be aired on August 13, along with a note demanding ransom from the US-based television network.