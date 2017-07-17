Game of Thrones 7 spoilers killing your fun? You can block them on Facebook, Twitter

After a long wait, the much-anticipated season 7 of HBO’s hit TV series Game of Thrones (GOT) is finally here. The seventh season of premiered for the US audience on HBO on July 16. And, everyone is eager to watch the episode, as soon as possible, without having their fun killed by spoilers floating around on social media.



The teaser of the first episode gave a glimpse of Daenerys Targaryen’s arrival to the Dragonstone island castle, where she was born, and the fans went bonkers to watch how the episode would unfold.

The show premiered on Sunday at 9 pm on HBO for the US fans, while the Indian fans will be able to watch it from 7.30 am today on Hotstar's app and website. The censored version of the show will be premiered on Star World in India on July 18, at 11 pm.

With a regular flow of spoilers coming, however, the die-hard fans in India are truly upset. There cannot be anything worse than the storyline of a show you have waited for months to watch getting revealed even before you can enjoy it. If you are also wary of coming across spoilers and have been hiding yourself to avoid them, here is some good news for you.



Now blocking ‘ Season 7’ spoilers on social media is easy. You can actually do so for your Facebook and Twitter pages in just a few steps.



Steps to block spoilers on Facebook (desktop)



Step 1



You just need to install the free 'Social Fixer app' for your web browser. The instructions are similar on Mac and PC. You can click on the links below as per your requirement:



Step 2



Once the installation is done, you can either hide ‘Game of Thrones’ posts on Facebook or filter them out into a separate tab. If you want to make sure you don’t see spoilers, you can go with the hide option. Now, click on the icon and then on ‘Social Fixer' Settings.



Step 3



Click on ‘Filters’



Step 4



Click on ‘Create a New Filter’



Step 5



Give the ‘Filter’ a name



Step 6

Now, in the field write the 'keywords' that are likely to appear as the spoiler. Choose if you want to block partial words or the phrases as a whole.

Step 7



Click on ‘Done Editing Filter’ and enjoy Facebook free of spoilers

Steps to block spoilers on Twitter

According to Twitter, ‘Game of Thrones’ was the most tweeted TV show in 2016, and also in the top 10 trends for the year.

For those on Twitter, you can use third-party clients like TweetDeck and add all the keywords you can think can expose you to spoilers.



Twitter has come up with a mute function too to avert the spoilers too.



Step 1: Click on your user profile photo then on settings and privacy



Step 2: Click on muted words



Step 3: Click the ‘add’ button



Step 4: Type the word that you want to mute and choose how long you would like it to remain muted. You will see a list of what you have muted and there is a red button that allows you to un-mute once you are ready to dive into the conversation.

The above steps can be taken only on the desktop. There is a slight difference, though, for mobile users.



As for the phrases to mute, Twitter also released the top tweeted-about characters, hashtags and emojis. So you should probably start with those.



The most tweeted-about “Game of Thrones” characters from Season 6:



1. Jon Snow



2. Daenerys Targaryen



3. Sansa Stark



4. Arya Stark



5. Hodor



And these were the most tweeted hashtags from Season 6:



1. #GameofThrones



2. #GoT



3. #GoTSeason6



4. #DemThrones



5. #JonSnow



You need to be extra careful here. Add everything you can think of can act as a keyword for the spoilers.



Once you set this up on Twitter and on Facebook you should be relatively safe from Spoilers for the duration of season 7.

The show (bo spoilers!)



The show that is popular among millions of viewers is based on RR Martin's series of books - A Song of Ice and Fire. Season 7 consists of seven episodes which will be broadcast till August 27.



season 7 picks up right where we left it: Season 6 ended with Arya slitting Walder Frey's throat, Daenerys making her way to Westeros with her massive fleet, and Jon and Sansa fighting sibling rivalry but still trying to bring North together. Season 7's first episode is called Dragonstone. The episode has been directed by Jeremy Podeswa and written by David Benioff and D B Weiss.

This season is said to be larger than all the previous seasons and much more thrilling.