Game of Thrones 7 spoilers killing your fun? You can block them on Facebook, Twitter

The teaser of the first episode gave a glimpse of Daenerys Targaryen’s arrival to the Dragonstone island castle, where she was born, and the GoT fans went bonkers to watch how the episode would unfold.
Now blocking ‘Game of Thrones Season 7’ spoilers on social media is easy. You can actually do so for your Facebook and Twitter pages in just a few steps.
Step 1
You just need to install the free 'Social Fixer app' for your web browser. The instructions are similar on Mac and PC. You can click on the links below as per your requirement:
Step 2
Once the installation is done, you can either hide ‘Game of Thrones’ posts on Facebook or filter them out into a separate tab. If you want to make sure you don’t see spoilers, you can go with the hide option. Now, click on the icon and then on ‘Social Fixer' Settings.
Step 3
Click on ‘Filters’
Step 4
Click on ‘Create a New Filter’
Click on ‘Done Editing Filter’ and enjoy Facebook free of spoilers
Twitter has come up with a mute function too to avert the spoilers too.
Step 1: Click on your user profile photo then on settings and privacy
Step 3: Click the ‘add’ button
Step 4: Type the word that you want to mute and choose how long you would like it to remain muted. You will see a list of what you have muted and there is a red button that allows you to un-mute once you are ready to dive into the conversation.
The most tweeted-about “Game of Thrones” characters from Season 6:
Once you set this up on Twitter and on Facebook you should be relatively safe from Game of Thrones Spoilers for the duration of season 7.
The show that is popular among millions of viewers is based on RR Martin's series of books - A Song of Ice and Fire. Game of Thrones Season 7 consists of seven episodes which will be broadcast till August 27.
'Game of Thrones' Season 7, Episode 1: A Tale of Two Maps
GoT season 7 picks up right where we left it: Season 6 ended with Arya slitting Walder Frey’s throat, Daenerys making her way to Westeros with her massive fleet, and Jon and Sansa fighting sibling rivalry but still trying to bring North together. Season 7's first episode is called Dragonstone. The episode has been directed by Jeremy Podeswa and written by David Benioff and D B Weiss.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU