Game of Thrones: George RR Martin reveals fifth spinoff in works at HBO

Martin also confirmed that none of the series will be 'spinning off from GOT' in traditional sense

Novelist has announced that he and HBO are working on a fifth potential of the popular fantasy drama "Game Of Thrones".



In his blog, Martin though revealed there were five spinoffs in development, he said he wouldn't name the fifth writer.



"We had four scripts in development when I arrived in LA last week, but by the time I left we had five. We have added a fifth writer to the original four. No, I will not reveal the name here. HBO announced the names of the first four, and will no doubt announce the fifth as well, once his deal has closed," Martin wrote.



The network previously announced that it was developing four pilot scripts for potential spinoffs with "Kong: Skull Island" writer Max Borenstein, "Kingsman: The Secret Service" writer Jane Goldman, "LA Confidential" writer Brian Helgeland, and "Mad Men" staff writer Carly Wray.



Martin also confirmed that none of the series will be "spinning off from 'GOT' in the traditional sense. We are not talking Joey or AfterMASH or even Frazier or Lou Grant, where characters from one show continue on to another."



"Every one of the concepts under discussion is a prequel, rather than a sequel. Some may not even be set on Westeros. Rather than 'spinoff' or 'prequel,' however, I prefer the term 'successor show.' That's what I've been calling them.

Press Trust of India