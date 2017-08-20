TRENDING ON BS
Game of Thrones: Hackers threaten to leak season 7 finale

Hackers also claimed to have access to HBO's social media accounts' passwords

ANI  |  Washington DC 

After several HBO Twitter accounts were hacked earlier this week, the hackers have reportedly threatened to release the finale of 'Game of Thrones' season seven ahead of its air date.

They have also threatened to release the passwords for a number of HBO social media accounts.

The group who call themselves the 'Mr Smith group' also claims to 'have access to many HBO Platforms already', and has threatened to release the season seven finale ahead of its air date.

Those responsible for the original hacking of HBO, which saw 1.5 terabytes of data stolen including 'Game Of Thrones' scripts and personal employee data, have now apparently released even more information, reports Metro.co.uk.

As per reports, the hackers have received login credentials for a number of HBO's social media, including the official HBO, Game Of Thrones and Westworld accounts on Twitter.

They warned, "Be ready for GOT S& E6 &E7 as soon as possible."

