Game of Thrones S7E4 leak not part of HBO hack, Star India held responsible

Episode 4 of 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 was leaked before it was aired on TV, after from the

According to The Mirror, next week's episode has been leaked from one of HBO's network partners, Star India, which receives episodes before they are aired on TV.

The studio issued a statement regarding the leak, which read, "This confirms the compromise of episode 4 of Season 7, earlier this afternoon. We take this very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner's end to swiftly determine the cause."

They also shared that they are taking this seriously and are ready to take appropriate legal remedial action.

Earlier this week, bosses slammed the latest "unsettling and disturbing" after revealing another 'Game Of Thrones' script was leaked.

had allegedly claimed to have stolen a script from next week's fourth episode and threatening that more would be "coming soon".

The was announced on Sunday via an anonymous email which was sent to many reporters.

Upcoming episodes of numerous series and at least one script have been put online following a major cyber attack.

chairman and CEO Richard Plepe slammed the latest attack in an email to employees that alerted them to the in security.