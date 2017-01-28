General Motors moving more than 600 jobs from Canada to Mexico: Union

The cuts represent one-fifth of the facility's workforce after GM expanded Canadian plant

is shifting 625 from a plant in that makes popular crossover utility vehicles to Mexico, the Canadian auto workers union said today.



The cuts represent one-fifth of the facility's workforce and comes less than a year after expanded the Canadian plant, with part of a Canadian Dollars 560 million ($426 million) investment in its overall Canadian operations.



The layoffs at the plant in Ingersoll, Ontario — which produces the Equinox and Terrain models — are a "betrayal" that show "why is a terrible deal for Canadian jobs," Unifor said in a statement on the North American Agreement.



"It is another example of how good are being shifted out of for cheaper labour in Mexico," Unifor president Jerry Dias said.



The announcement is "a shining example of everything wrong with NAFTA, it must be renegotiated," he added. "It is imperative that we have trade rules that help ensure good in Canada."



spokesman Mathew Palmer told AFP in an email the cuts "are strictly related to the end of the older generation Equinox production" at the Ingersoll plant, and have nothing to do with moving Terrain production to Mexico, which had already been announced.



The new Equinox model is to start production at the Ingersoll plant in July.



has linked Canada, the United States and Mexico since 1994.



US President has vowed to renegotiate the trade pact, threatening to impose stiff import duties on foreign-made cars sold in the United States.



Auto makers responded with goodwill overtures, playing up their efforts to create and invest in the United States.



Asked for a comment, Canadian Economic Development Minister Havdeep Bains said through a spokesman that the government "is concerned about the impact of job losses on workers and their families and our thoughts go out to those affected."



But, he added, "We remain optimistic about the strength and future of Canada's automotive industry.

AFP | PTI