General Motors to recall nearly 800,000 pickup trucks worldwide

General Motors Co
The largest United States (US) automaker said the 2014 model year trucks could suffer a temporary loss of electric power steering, especially during low-speed turning maneuvers, according to documents disclosed Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The recall includes about 690,000 vehicles in the US, 80,000 in Canada and around 25,000 in other markets. GM dealers will reflash the vehicle's software to address the defect.
GM spokesman Tom Wilkinson did not have any details on whether crashes or injuries are connected to the recall.
GM told regulators that before the 2015 model year it made a series of changes to address potential sources of temporary low voltage conditions that disable the power steering.
GM has not said when dealers will begin repairing vehicles.
