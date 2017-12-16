George Clooney to develop Watergate series exclusively for Netflix

-
A drama titled 'Watergate' is being developed by George Clooney for Netflix.
"Bridge of Spies" writer Matt Charman is attached to pen the high-profile miniseries, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Clooney's production banner Smokehouse Pictures will produce the eight-episode limited series.
Actor and his partner Grant Heslov will serve as executive producer, along with him.
Netflix declined to comment.
