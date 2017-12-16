JUST IN
George Clooney to develop Watergate series exclusively for Netflix

Clooney's production banner Smokehouse Pictures will produce the eight-episode limited series

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

A drama titled 'Watergate' is being developed by George Clooney for Netflix.

"Bridge of Spies" writer Matt Charman is attached to pen the high-profile miniseries, according to The Hollywood Reporter.


Clooney's production banner Smokehouse Pictures will produce the eight-episode limited series.

Actor and his partner Grant Heslov will serve as executive producer, along with him.

Netflix declined to comment.

First Published: Sat, December 16 2017. 14:58 IST

