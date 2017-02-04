TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Defective air bags found in repaired BMWs, spurring fresh recall
Business Standard

German magazine sparks furore

The cover follows a series of attacks on Berlin's policies by Trump and his aides

Reuters 

Trump, magazine
Trump is depicted beheading the Statue of Liberty

German weekly magazine Der Spiegel sparked controversy at home and abroad on Saturday with a front cover illustration of US President Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty. It depicts a cartoon figure of Trump with a bloodied knife in one hand and the statue’s head, dripping with blood, in the other. It carries the caption: “America First.”

The artist who designed the cover, Edel Rodriguez, a Cuban who came to the United States in 1980 as a political refugee, told The Washington Post: “It’s a beheading of democracy, a beheading of a sacred symbol.”

The cover follows a series of attacks on Berlin’s policies by Trump and his aides, marking a rapid deterioration in German relations with the US.

Last month, Trump said Merkel had made a “catastrophic mistake” with her open-door migration policy.

No one was available for comment on the Spiegel cover at the US embassy in Berlin.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

German magazine sparks furore

The cover follows a series of attacks on Berlin's policies by Trump and his aides

The cover follows a series of attacks on Berlin's policies by Trump and his aides
German weekly magazine Der Spiegel sparked controversy at home and abroad on Saturday with a front cover illustration of US President Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty. It depicts a cartoon figure of Trump with a bloodied knife in one hand and the statue’s head, dripping with blood, in the other. It carries the caption: “America First.”

The artist who designed the cover, Edel Rodriguez, a Cuban who came to the United States in 1980 as a political refugee, told The Washington Post: “It’s a beheading of democracy, a beheading of a sacred symbol.”

The cover follows a series of attacks on Berlin’s policies by Trump and his aides, marking a rapid deterioration in German relations with the US.

Last month, Trump said Merkel had made a “catastrophic mistake” with her open-door migration policy.

No one was available for comment on the Spiegel cover at the US embassy in Berlin.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

German magazine sparks furore

The cover follows a series of attacks on Berlin's policies by Trump and his aides

German weekly magazine Der Spiegel sparked controversy at home and abroad on Saturday with a front cover illustration of US President Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty. It depicts a cartoon figure of Trump with a bloodied knife in one hand and the statue’s head, dripping with blood, in the other. It carries the caption: “America First.”

The artist who designed the cover, Edel Rodriguez, a Cuban who came to the United States in 1980 as a political refugee, told The Washington Post: “It’s a beheading of democracy, a beheading of a sacred symbol.”

The cover follows a series of attacks on Berlin’s policies by Trump and his aides, marking a rapid deterioration in German relations with the US.

Last month, Trump said Merkel had made a “catastrophic mistake” with her open-door migration policy.

No one was available for comment on the Spiegel cover at the US embassy in Berlin.

image
Business Standard
177 22