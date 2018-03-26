German police arrest ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on Danish border

-
ALSO READSpanish PM demands clarification of Catalan independence move Spain's FM accuses Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont of 'trickery' Catalan government to appeal direct rule in constitutional court Catalan leader threatens independence as Spanish PM denies vote took place Spain issues arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont
-
German police today arrested Catalonia's former president Carles Puigdemont as he crossed over by car from Denmark.
Puigdemont "was arrested today at 11:19 am by Schleswig-Holstein's highway patrol force," a German police spokesman told AFP, adding that the detention was based on a European warrant.
"He is now in police custody", added the spokesman.
Puigdemont's party spokeswoman Anna Grabalosa also separately confirmed that he was detained on arrival in Germany from Denmark.
"It happened as he crossed the Danish-German border. He was treated well and all his lawyers are there. That is all I can say," she said.
Puigdemont is wanted by Spain on charges of "rebellion" and "sedition", over his independence bid for Catalan.
He had been visiting Finland since Thursday, but slipped out of the Nordic country before Finnish police could detain him.
Puigdemont's lawyer Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, said on Twitter that Puigdemont was picked up by German police as he was travelling back to Belgium where he has been living in self-imposed exile.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU