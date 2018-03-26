JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Facebook says sorry for data breach scandal in British newspaper ads
Business Standard

German police arrest ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on Danish border

Puigdemont is wanted by Spain on charges of "rebellion" and "sedition", over his independence bid for Catalan

AFP | PTI  |  Berlin 

Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia
Carles Puigdemont

German police today arrested Catalonia's former president Carles Puigdemont as he crossed over by car from Denmark.

Puigdemont "was arrested today at 11:19 am by Schleswig-Holstein's highway patrol force," a German police spokesman told AFP, adding that the detention was based on a European warrant.

"He is now in police custody", added the spokesman.

Puigdemont's party spokeswoman Anna Grabalosa also separately confirmed that he was detained on arrival in Germany from Denmark.

"It happened as he crossed the Danish-German border. He was treated well and all his lawyers are there. That is all I can say," she said.

Puigdemont is wanted by Spain on charges of "rebellion" and "sedition", over his independence bid for Catalan.

He had been visiting Finland since Thursday, but slipped out of the Nordic country before Finnish police could detain him.

Puigdemont's lawyer Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, said on Twitter that Puigdemont was picked up by German police as he was travelling back to Belgium where he has been living in self-imposed exile.
First Published: Mon, March 26 2018. 01:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements