German police search locations linked to Berlin attacker

The attack killed 12 people and left dozens more injured

AP | PTI  |  Berlin 

German police have searched two locations in Berlin linked to the man suspected of carrying out a deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in the capital last month.

Federal prosecutors said today that police conducted one of the searches at a refugee shelter where a 26-year-old Tunisian man lived.

The unnamed man allegedly knew Anis Amri, the 24-year-old Tunisian suspect who was shot dead by police in Milan days after the attack.

Prosecutors say the other man was in contact with Amri until shortly before the December 19 attack. They suspect he knew about plans for the attack and may have helped him.

A separate search was conducted at an apartment where a former roommate of Amri's once lived.

The attack killed 12 people and left dozens more injured.

