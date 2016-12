German police are looking for a Tunisian man after finding an identity document under the driver's seat of the truck, which ploughed into a Christmas market on Monday evening, killing 12 people, Der Spiegel's online edition reported on Wednesday.

Der Spiegel, which did not cite its sources, said the document was in the name of Anis A., born in Tataouine in 1992.

The man is also believed to use false names.