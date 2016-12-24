German right-wing populist AfD party surges after attack

Support for Germany's anti-migration party soared to a year high of more than 15% in the wake of the truck attack, a poll to be released on Saturday indicated.

With a general election expected next September, the right-wing populist Alternative for recorded a 2.5-point boost to 15.5% compared to last week, according to the survey for the Bild newspaper by the Insa institute.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats lost 1.5 points to hit 31.5% while the Social Democrats, junior partners in the ruling coalition, ceded one point to 20.5%.

The poll was carried out between Wednesday and Thursday among 2,083 eligible voters.

The prime suspect in the assault on the market which killed 12 people was a failed asylum seeker.

The suspect, Anis Amri, who had been under surveillance as recently as September for suspected ties to the jihadist scene, was shot dead by Italian police in a gunfight in Milan early today.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, the blamed Merkel's liberal border policy, under which more than one million asylum seekers entered the country since 2015, for posing a serious security threat to the country.

One party official, Marcus Pretzell, even called the victims "Merkel's dead", in a tweet later criticised by the leadership.

At a news conference today, Merkel pledged a "comprehensive" analysis of what went wrong, and rapid reforms.

However, she stressed that would not sacrifice its principles in the fight against terrorism.

"Our democracy, our rule of law, our values, our humanity -- they are the alternative to the hateful world of terrorism, and they will be stronger than terrorism," she said.