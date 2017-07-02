Germany gears up to defend against possible G20 cyber attacks

-
Germany is girding itself for possible cyber attacks on next week’s G20 summit in Hamburg, by hacker groups or cells linked to foreign governments, its top cyber official told Reuters.
Arne Schoenbohm, president of Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), said authorities had set up a 24/7 special command centre to defend against such attacks, just as it was preparing for any physical violence. “We’re preparing intensively for every form of protest,” Schoenbohm said in an interview.
“As the national cyber security agency ... we’re concerned about everything from (persistent threats) to groups like Anonymous and Lulzsec that could be planning political protests using cyber attacks.”
