Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for scalp and skin treatment drug

Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the for a generic version of used to treat certain scalp and skin conditions.

Pharmaceuticals USA has been granted final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clobetasol Propionate Topical Solution USP, 0.05 per cent, the company said in a BSE filing.

The approved product is the generic version of Temovate Topical Solution, 0.05 per cent.

For the 12 months period ending February 2018, Temovate Topical Solution, 0.05 per cent, achieved annual sales of approximately $46.2 million, said, citing IQVIA sales data.

said this product will be manufactured at its Baddi plant.

The company's current portfolio consists of 133 products authorised for distribution at the US marketplace and 60 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) pending approval with the

shares were trading 0.05 per cent lower at Rs 564.75 on the BSE.