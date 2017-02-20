Global arms trade highest since Cold War: Study

Worldwide arms trade has risen to its highest level since the in the last five years, driven by a demand from the and Asia, a study has said.

Between 2012 and 2016, in terms of volume by countries in and Oceania accounted for 43 per cent of global imports, a 7.7 rise compared to the previous 2007-2011 period, according to the Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

"Transfer of major in 2012-16 reached their highest volume for any five-year period since the end of" the Cold War, the independent institute said in a statement on Sunday.

The share of and Oceania in imports was slightly higher (44 per cent) between 2007 and 2011.

The share of countries in the and the Gulf monarchies jumped from 17 per cent to 29 per cent, far ahead of (11 per cent, down seven points), the Americas (8.6 per cent, down 2.4 percentage points) and Africa (8.1 per cent, down 1.3 points).

"Over the past five years, most states in the have turned primarily to the USA and in their accelerated pursuit of advanced military capabilities", said Pieter Wezeman, Senior Researcher with the SIPRI Arms and Military Expenditure Programme.

"Despite low oil prices, countries in the region continued to order more in 2016, perceiving them as crucial tools for dealing with conflicts and regional tensions," he added.

Sipri said worldwide and exports over the last five years have reached a record level since 1950.

Saudi Arabia was the second largest importer of in the world (up 212 per cent), behind India, which unlike China, does not have a production at a national level yet.

The United States remains the top exporter with a 33 per cent market share, up by 3 points, ahead of Russia at 23 per cent and China at 6.2 per cent. France's share rests at 6 per cent, while that of Germany stands at 5.6 per cent.

These five countries account for almost 75 per cent of global exports of heavy

France's boost in the export ranking is a result of important contracts signed with Egypt, which acquired Mistral-style warships and Rafale combat aircraft.

Aude Fleurant, head of the armaments program at Sipri, told AFP that "competition is fierce among European producers" with France, Germany and Britain in the lead.

The United States and France are the main providers for the while Russia and China are the main exporters to