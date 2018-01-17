Global carmakers to invest at least $90 bn in EVs; Ford doubles spend

Visitors look at cars in the Ford booth at the the Auto Show in Detroit Photo: Reuters

Ford Motor’s plan to double its electrified vehicle spending is part of an investment tsunami in batteries and by global automakers that now totals $90 billion and is still growing, a Reuters analysis shows. That money is pouring into a tiny sector that amounts to less than 1 per cent of the 90 million vehicles sold each year and where Elon Musk’s Tesla, with sales of only three models totalling just over 100,000 vehicles in 2017, was a dominant player. With the world’s top automakers poised to introduce dozens of new battery electric and over the next five years - many of them in — executives continue to ask: Who will buy all those vehicles? “We’re all in,” Executive Chairman said of the company’s $11-billion investment, announced on Sunday at the North American Auto Show in Detroit. “The only question is, will the customers be there with us?” “ faces real competition,” said Mike Jackson, chief executive of AutoNation, the largest US By 2030, Jackson said he expects could account for 15-20 per cent of new vehicle sales in the US. Investments in electrified vehicles announced to date include at least $19 billion by automakers in the US, $21 billion in and $52 billion in But US and German auto executives said in interviews on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show that the bulk of those investments are earmarked for China, where the government has enacted escalating electric-vehicle quotas starting in 2019. Mainstream automakers also are reacting in part to pressure from regulators in and to slash carbon emissions from fossil fuels. They are under pressure as well from Tesla’s success in creating electric sedans and SUVs that inspire would-be owners to flood the company with orders.

While is the most prominent electric car maker, “soon it will be everybody and his brother,” Chief Executive told reporters on Monday at the Detroit show.

Daimler has said it will spend at least $11.7 billion to introduce 10 pure electric and 40 hybrid models, and that it intends to electrify its full range of vehicles, from mini-compact commuters to heavy-duty trucks.

“We will see whether demand will drive our (electric vehicle) sales or whether we will all be trying to catch the last customer out there,” Zetsche said. “Ultimately, the customer will decide.”

For now, Nissan Motor’s 7-year-old remains the world’s top-selling electric vehicle and the company’s sole battery-only car - an offering soon to be swamped by new rivals bringing tougher competition that could add pressure to pricing.

“Everybody will find out that if you push you will have a lot of bad news on residual values,” Nissan Chief Performance Officer told Reuters.

Jim Lentz, chief executive of Toyota Motor’s North American operations, said it took Toyota 18 years for sales of hybrid vehicles to reach 3 per cent share of the total market. And hybrids are less costly, do not require new charging infrastructure and are not burdened by the range limits of battery electric vehicles, he said.

“What’s it going to take to get to 4 to 5 per cent” share for electric cars, Lentz said. “It’s going to be longer.”

The largest single investment is coming from Volkswagen, which plans to spend $40 billion by 2030 to build electrified versions of its 300-plus global models.

In the US, General Motors has outlined plans to introduce 20 new battery and by 2023, most of them built on a new dedicated, modular platform that will be introduced in 2021.

GM Chief Executive has not said how much the automaker will spend on Much of the investment will be made in China, where GM’s Cadillac brand will help spearhead the company’s more aggressive move into electric vehicles, according to Cadillac President