Global information security spending rises by 7%, hits $86 bn: Gartner

Global on information products and services will reach $86.4 billion in 2017 -- an increase of seven per cent from last year, market research firm said on Wednesday.

The growth is attributed to continued and growing demands for application testing within the infrastructure protection segment.

on emerging application testing tools, particularly "interactive application testing" (IAST) will contribute to the growth through 2021.

"Rising awareness among CEOs and boards of directors about the business impact of incidents and an evolving regulatory landscape have led to continued on products and services," said Sid Deshpande, Principal Research Analyst, Gartner, in a statement.

With expected to grow up to $93 billion in 2018, services will continue to be the fastest-growing segment, especially IT outsourcing, and services.

However, services will see growth slowing due to the adoption of virtual appliances, public and software as a service (SaaS) editions of solutions, which reduces the need for overall

"Organisations can improve their posture significantly just by addressing basic and risk-related hygiene elements like threat-centric vulnerability management, centralised log management, internal network segmentation, back-ups and system hardening," added Deshpande.

The report said that the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is expected to drive 65 per cent of (DLP) buying decisions through 2018.

Organisations that do not have strong DLP in place are looking to increase their capabilities, while those with some form of (DLP) already implemented, are determining what additional capabilities they need to invest in.

The report also added that owing to the recently approved cyber- law, more than 80 per cent of businesses in China will deploy network equipment from local vendors by 2021.