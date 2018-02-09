JUST IN
Wall St plummets: Dow slides 1033 pts, S&P drops by 100 amid selloff
Global market crash wipes out nearly $100 billion from the world's richest

Chairman Warren Buffett 's wealth dropped $3.5 billion and Facebook Inc.'s Mark Zuckerberg lost $3.4 billion

Krista Gmelich Tom Metcalf | Bloomberg 

Amazon's Jeff Bezos becomes world's richest person, surpasses Bill Gates

Swooning markets Thursday cost the world’s 500 richest people $93 billion in net worth, and 20 of them lost at least $1 billion each. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, saw his fortune drop by $5.3 billion to $113.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as his Amazon.com Inc. tumbled 4.7 percent on the day. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Chairman Warren Buffett ’s wealth dropped $3.5 billion and Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg lost $3.4 billion. Elon Musk came back to Earth, dropping $1.1 billion in net worth after his Space Exploration Technologies Corp. successfully launched a Tesla Inc. sports car on a journey around the sun. Shares of Tesla, which he also leads, plunged 8.6 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index both tumbled to their lowest levels since November as fears of rising interest rates and inflation intensified. Graph

First Published: Fri, February 09 2018. 08:20 IST

