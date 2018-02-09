Global market crash wipes out nearly $100 billion from the world's richest

-
Swooning markets Thursday cost the world’s 500 richest people $93 billion in net worth, and 20 of them lost at least $1 billion each. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, saw his fortune drop by $5.3 billion to $113.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as his Amazon.com Inc. tumbled 4.7 percent on the day. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Chairman Warren Buffett ’s wealth dropped $3.5 billion and Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg lost $3.4 billion.Elon Musk came back to Earth, dropping $1.1 billion in net worth after his Space Exploration Technologies Corp. successfully launched a Tesla Inc. sports car on a journey around the sun. Shares of Tesla, which he also leads, plunged 8.6 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index both tumbled to their lowest levels since November as fears of rising interest rates and inflation intensified.
