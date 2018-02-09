Global market crash wipes out nearly $100 billion from the world's richest

Swooning markets Thursday cost the world’s 500 richest people $93 billion in net worth, and 20 of them lost at least $1 billion each. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, saw his fortune drop by $5.3 billion to $113.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as his com Inc. tumbled 4.7 percent on the day. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Chairman ’s wealth dropped $3.5 billion and Facebook Inc.’s lost $3.4 billion.

came back to Earth, dropping $1.1 billion in net worth after his Space Exploration Technologies Corp. successfully launched a Inc. sports car on a journey around the sun. Shares of Tesla, which he also leads, plunged 8.6 percent.