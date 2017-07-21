Global Retirement Security Ranking 2017

The fifth annual Global Retirement
Index ranking from Natixis Global Asset Management has Norway, Switzerland, and Iceland holding on to the top three slots from 2016.
The ranking creates an overall retirement security
score for each country from 18 performance indicators
that address finances, health care, material well-being, and quality of life.
Countries are also ranked by those four sub-indexes. Of the 25 countries with the highest overall scores, the US
and Austria
saw the biggest annual declines this year.
Here are the countries that score the highest for how well their citizens are set up to enjoy a comfortable retirement.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU