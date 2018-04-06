Global stocks slip on Trump's latest trade salvo, US jobs report awaited

Stock fell on Friday after U.S. Donald Trump's threat to impose an extra $100 billion in tariffs on exacerbated fears of a more serious trade dispute, while the dollar paused ahead of crucial U.S. payrolls data.

European shares followed their Asian counterparts into the red but the falls were limited, and the broader ups and downs for this week suggest investors are not yet convinced the row will escalate into a full-blown trade war that threatens global economic growth.

Britain's dropped 0.3 percent while the German Dax was down 0.56 percent and France's 0.41 percent.

The Index slipped 0.15 percent while E-mini futures were down 1 percent, pointing to a lower start for Wall Street when it opens.

In Trump's latest salvo, he said late on Thursday that he had instructed U.S. trade officials to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs on warned it would fight back "at any cost" with fresh measures to safeguard its interests.

"Any escalation in the trade war rhetoric would be more negative for than the U.S. given the former's relative dependency on trade but for now, the are focused on the payrolls data," said Richard Falkenhall, a at in

Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report could determine the pace of future Federal Reserve interest rate rises and the dollar's direction.

Fed is also speaking later on Friday and investors will be looking for any signs that rates could rise more than the expected three hikes priced in for this year.

The U.S. March employment report is expected to show non-farm payroll growth of 193,000 jobs versus 313,000 the prior month, according to the latest poll of economists.

Average hourly earnings are expected to have risen 0.2 percent last month after edging up 0.1 percent in February. The gain would lift the annual increase in average hourly earnings to 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent in February.

"Away from the political noise, the reality is that the fundamental backdrop for hasn't changed - global economic growth is broadly synchronised and interest rates are slowly normalising," wrote Kerry Craig, Melbourne-based at

DOLLAR UP THIS WEEK

The dollar, which has tended to fall in recent weeks when trade tensions have risen, rose 0.1 percent against a basket of major currencies in early European trading, bringing week-to-date gains to 0.6 percent.

Against the yen, which as a safe haven currency tends to be among the most sensitive to global economic uncertainty, the dollar was flat. So far this week the dollar is up 1 percent versus the Japanese currency, hitting its best level since late February, despite growing U.S.- trade tensions.

Some Asian currencies showed signs of investor nervousness, however.

The Chinese yuan fell another 0.4 percent versus the dollar, bringing week-to-date losses to 0.8 percent. The Korean won, heavily exposed to global trade, also fell.

Treasury debt prices gained and yields declined as investors sought the safety of government bonds. Euro zone government bond yields also dipped as the trade dispute between the and flared.

The 10-year Treasury note yield fell 1.1 basis points to 2.821 percent, pulling back from Thursday's nine-day high of 2.838 percent. Treasury yields had fallen further in Asian trading but the European open brought some calmness to

The yield on 10-year debt, the euro zone benchmark, slid 2 basis points in early trade to a shade below 0.51 percent, erasing much of Thursday's rise.

fell after Trump's latest tariff proposal. O/R U.S. crude slipped 0.5 percent to $63.22 a barrel and Brent was down 0.45 percent at $68 a barrel.

