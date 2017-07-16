TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Uber shareholders discuss stock sale to SoftBank, others
Business Standard

GM teams up with Uber to expand Maven programme

It is currently operational in San Diego and set to be launched in San Francisco and Los Angeles

Reuters 

Uber India faces uncertainty on Kalanick's exit

General Motors said on Saturday it was testing its car-sharing operation, Maven, in Australia through a pilot programme with ride-hailing company Uber Technologies.

The leasing agreement will allow Uber drivers to rent cars produced by GM's Australian manufacturer GM Holden, the company said.

"We are testing the adoption of one Maven product — Maven Gig — in Australia through a pilot programme in Sydney renting Holden cars to Uber drivers," Sean Poppitt, communications director at GM Holden, said.

GM's Maven Gig programme is aimed at helping drivers rent a car on demand for independent gigs such as package delivery, food or grocery delivery, and ridesharing, at a time when more people are expected to take up freelance work.

It is currently operational in San Diego and set to be launched in San Francisco and Los Angeles later this year, GM said in May.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements