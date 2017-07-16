GM teams up with Uber to expand Maven programme

General Motors
said on Saturday it was testing its car-sharing operation, Maven, in Australia through a pilot programme with ride-hailing company Uber
Technologies.
The leasing agreement will allow Uber
drivers to rent cars produced by GM's Australian manufacturer GM Holden, the company said.
"We are testing the adoption of one Maven
product — Maven
Gig — in Australia through a pilot programme in Sydney renting Holden cars to Uber
drivers," Sean Poppitt, communications director at GM Holden, said.
GM's Maven
Gig programme is aimed at helping drivers rent a car on demand for independent gigs such as package delivery, food or grocery delivery, and ridesharing, at a time when more people are expected to take up freelance work.
It is currently operational in San Diego and set to be launched in San Francisco
and Los Angeles
later this year, GM said in May.
