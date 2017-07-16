GM teams up with Uber to expand Maven programme

said on Saturday it was testing its car-sharing operation, Maven, in Australia through a pilot programme with ride-hailing company Technologies.

The leasing agreement will allow drivers to rent cars produced by GM's Australian manufacturer GM Holden, the company said.

"We are testing the adoption of one product — Gig — in Australia through a pilot programme in Sydney renting Holden cars to drivers," Sean Poppitt, communications director at GM Holden, said.

GM's Gig programme is aimed at helping drivers rent a car on demand for independent gigs such as package delivery, food or grocery delivery, and ridesharing, at a time when more people are expected to take up freelance work.

It is currently operational in San Diego and set to be launched in and later this year, GM said in May.