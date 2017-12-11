Golden Globe 2018: 'The Shape of Water' leads with seven nominations

Director Guillermo del Toro's fantasy drama "The Shape of Water" is leading the 2018 nominations with seven nods, including the best drama film and the best drama actress.



Martin McDonagh's "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and Steven Spielberg's journalism drama "The Post" earned six nods each at the nominations, which were announced today.



"The Post", starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, Christopher Nolan's World War Two story "Dunkirk", coming-of- age gay romance "Call Me By Your Name" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" will fight it out in the best picture - drama category.has earned a nomination in the best actress - drama category for playing a mute Elisa in "The Shape of Water".Streep, who is in the role of publisher Kay Graham of the Washington Post in the movie "The Post" , is also nominated in the category alongside Jessica Chastain ("Molly's Game"), Frances McDormand of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and Michelle Williams of "All the Money in the World".Streep's co-star Hanks is nominated in the best actor - drama for his role as the Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, who fought with the government to publish the Pentagon Papers. Daniel Day-Lewis is nominated for his role in "Phantom Thread" (his last film), so is Gary Oldman for playing Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour".Denzel Washington "Roman J Israel, Esq." and Timothee Chalamet of "Call Me by Your Name" complete the list of best actors.Spielberg, del Toro, Mcdnagh, Nolan and Ridley Scott for "All the Money in the World" are nominated in the best director category.winners will be announced on January 7.