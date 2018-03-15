Google, Apple and Amazon face European Union rules on business practices

-
ALSO READGoogle parent Alphabet, Aramco may build tech hub in Saudi Arabia: Report EU hits Amazon with $294 mn tax bill, takes Ireland to court over Apple tax Apple Music service hits 38 mn paid subscribers, up 2 mn from February Amazon unveils new Echo devices to compete against Apple, Google Amazon takes on Apple and Google with home devices push
-
Online platforms such as Google, Apple and Amazon face new European Union rules on their commercial practices with smaller businesses that use their services, as Brussels seeks to curtail their huge market power. The European Commission is drafting a new regulation specifically targeting online platforms such as e-commerce sites, app stores and search engines that will require the companies to be more transparent about how they rank search results and why they delist some services. The proposal seeks to address potentially harmful trading practices by online platforms and a lack of effective redress mechanisms for smaller businesses that use them to reach consumers. “Online intermediation services can hold superior bargaining power over their business users, enabling them to behave unilaterally in a way that is capable of harming the businesses using them,” the draft regulation, seen by Reuters, says. Tech companies have faced significant regulatory pressure from Brussels, be it over their handling of swathes of user data, how much they pay in taxes or the proliferation of extremist content on social media.
The proposal was initially meant to exclude search engines such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Microsoft’s Bing, but these will now be included given the impact a business’s ranking in search results can have on its revenues.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU