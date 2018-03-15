Google, Apple and Amazon face European Union rules on business practices

Online platforms such as Google, and face new rules on their commercial practices with smaller businesses that use their services, as Brussels seeks to curtail their huge market power. The European Commission is drafting a new regulation specifically targeting online platforms such as e-commerce sites, app stores and search engines that will require the to be more transparent about how they rank search results and why they delist some services. The proposal seeks to address potentially harmful trading practices by online platforms and a lack of effective redress mechanisms for smaller businesses that use them to reach consumers. “Online intermediation services can hold superior bargaining power over their business users, enabling them to behave unilaterally in a way that is capable of harming the businesses using them,” the draft regulation, seen by Reuters, says. Tech have faced significant regulatory pressure from Brussels, be it over their handling of swathes of user data, how much they pay in taxes or the proliferation of extremist content on social media.

The proposal was initially meant to exclude search engines such as Inc’s and Microsoft’s Bing, but these will now be included given the impact a business’s ranking in search results can have on its revenues.