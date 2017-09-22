JUST IN
Alphabet's Google is taking on some 2,000 employees with experience working on its signature Pixel devices

Mark Bergen Jonathan Browning Lulu Yilun Chen & Samson Ellis 

Alphabet adds to cash pile despite antitrust fine
Google now gains tighter control over the design and production of the Pixel

Google agreed to buy part of HTC’s engineering and design teams for $1.1 billion, taking on a cadre of veterans that worked on the Pixel phone and could bolster its nascent hardware business.

Alphabet’s Google is taking on some 2,000 employees with experience working on its signature Pixel devices, intended to showcase the best features of the Android software that now power the vast majority of the world’s smartphones. The deal also comes with a non-exclusive licensing agreement for HTC intellectual property.

Google now gains tighter control over the design and production of the Pixel and other devices, potentially helping sales. Those gadgets are becoming the pillars of a strategic push to distribute critical software products like its voice-enabled assistant and better compete with Apple. The search giant is preparing to unveil a second generation of devices in October, building on a portfolio that runs the gamut from Google Home speakers to Daydream virtual reality headsets.

Google buys HTC talent teams for $1.1 billion
“The end game here is more flexibility on hardware innovation, which can spur incremental revenue through services enabled by those innovations,” said Jitendra Waral, a senior analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “Google essentially gets more control over its hardware design, it can help them accelerate innovation with its own products and use that as the benchmark for the Android ecosystem to follow.”

Alphabet investors may be concerned about history repeating itself. In 2012, Google paid $12.5 billion for Motorola Mobility, then a leading Android handset manufacturer. In less than three years, Google sold it to Lenovo Group Ltd. for less than $3 billion, while keeping Motorola’s valuable patent portfolio. Owning Motorola had eroded the search giant’s profit margins and upset other phone makers that relied on Android, Google software that it supplies to handset manufacturers to promote its services.
First Published: Fri, September 22 2017. 02:14 IST

