Google CEO Pichai joins 'cheese in burger' debate

In a burger, should the cheese slice be on top of the patty, or at the bottom? It is a million dollar question that is boggling the internet including Sundar

So Pichai, 44, now wants to “drop everything else” and address the burger issue first.

The debate started yesterday when Thomas Baekdal, Founder of Baekdal Media, sought a discussion on how the placement of cheese in the “burger emoji” differed on Google and another IT giant

“We need to have a discussion about how Google’s is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while puts it on top,” Baekdal tweeted along with the pictures of the different emojis.

While several users engaged in the discussion to sort out the issue, the Indian-born too chipped in albeit with a humorous take on the matter.

“Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday, if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!,” a jocular said in a tweet, which was retweeted by over 10,000 users.

The market cap of Google today stood over $800 billion, while that of was close to $850 billion.